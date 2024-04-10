After surviving several evictions in the Africa Monologue Challenge, where actors from all African countries compete for a lead role in a Pan-African film among other prizes, Malawian award-winning actor Kelvin Maxwell Ngoma, has made it to the top 10 finalists.

The second season is entering its final stage as several contenders focus on the grand finale in Uganda on May 26, 2024.

The competition, which is organized by M.K. Casting, started last year from an initial pool of 2,000 submissions, and later through online challenges and bi-weekly evictions, 50 actors and actresses were shortlisted to battle it out for the final stage.

After satisfying a judging panel of professional filmmakers from Africa, Europe, and America, Ngoma has beaten 40 other talents and made it to the top 10 finalists.

In an interview with Malawi24, the actor, who is also a Scriptwriter and Model, could not hide his excitement for the success, but asked for support from Malawians so that the accolade is brought home.

“Being in the top ten from over 2000 entries and 50 participants is a great achievement for me as an actor. It means that I’m on the right track in my acting career.

“I promise Malawians that I will bring the grand award home but I need their support to vote for me because final results are voted by the public as part of public engagement. So, I am asking all Malawians to be with me on this journey and support me so that we can bring the award home,” said Ngoma.

It has been reported that the 2024 AMC winner will enjoy several benefits, including hosting the next season’s event in their country, starring in a pan-African film produced in their country, and receiving cash prizes and other rewards.

Ngoma, who has vast experience in physical theatre, film, radio, and voice-over acting, is known for his roles in ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’, ‘Fatsani – A Tale of a Survivor’, and ‘Is the President Dead’ movies.

The 27 year old also starred in the ‘Highbrow’, ‘Nyasaland’, ‘Sabali’, ‘Horns’, ‘Plan B’, ‘Atsikana’ and ‘Submerged’ movies.