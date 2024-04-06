Speaker of the Malawi National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara on Friday warned members of Parliament that her office will not hesitate to impose stiffer punishment to any member who will be misbehaving from the next sitting of Parliament.

She said this in her final announcement of the budget meeting before parliament closed Sine Die following several cases of misconduct by members.

“I urge you to stop speaking demeaning and ill motive words to each other,” said Hara.

She added that such situations delay deliberations of crucial matters to serve the Malawians whom they are representing.

The Speaker emphasized that there would be no participation in any Parliamentary business for any member who is on suspension.

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, concurred with the speaker by advising members to have one agenda of serving the interests of Malawians instead of serving their interests.

“Let us conduct ourselves responsibly and serve the people we represent well,” he said.

Also speaking on the matter was the Leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF) Lilian Patel who advised members to be careful with how they talk to each other in the house.

“Our behavior is getting worse as members concentrate on castigating, insulting, and calling each other names,” she said.

She also expressed her disappointment with the failure of the members to respect the speakers’ procession as per tradition that requires each member to stand up when entering and exiting the chamber.

Members of parliament deliberated and approved the K5.9 billion 2024/2025 National Budget.