A 21-year-old man is in custody at Lingadzi Police Station for allegedly threatening a couple with a panga knife and stealing items valued at K420, 000 at ABC Junction in Lilongwe.

Sergeant Cassim Manda,

Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, said the property include a handbag containing a Tecno Spark 4 phone, K20,000 cash and house keys.

The suspect, Maliko Kale, together with other accomplices robbed the victims as they waited to take a bike taxi to their house in Area 49.

Soon after reporting the incident, Lingadzi Police Station Criminal Investigation Department took up the matter and rounded up pickpocketers along ABC Junction from which Kale was positively identified by the reporter.

Upon searching him, the suspect was found in possession of an offensive weapon.

Meanwhile, Lingadzi Police has launched a manhunt for the other robbers.

The station has since warned those on the run to stay on Jupiter or surrender themselves before being caught by men and women in uniform.

Lingadzi Police Station has also assured the public that it has deployed its officers in all crime-prone areas as a way of making sure that all areas in its jurisdiction are crime-free.

Kale, who is expected to answer the charge of robbery, hails from Chiwamika village, Traditional Authority Mlombe, in Machinga district.