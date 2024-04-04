Journalists working with various media outlets in the Northern region have been challenged to write accurate stories about the Agricultural Commercialisation (AGCOM 2 Project), saying their stories should also highlight the positive impacts of the initiative on farmers.

Chairperson for Nyika Media Club, a grouping of media practitioners based in the region, Feston Malekezo, made the call at the Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu on Wednesday during a media orientation workshop on the project, which has succeeded its forerunner, known as AGCOM 1 Project.

Stakeholders at the function reflected on the successful outcomes of the AGCOM 1 Project which has paved the way for its successor program, AGCOM 2 which started in 2023 and will run up to 2029.

In his presentation, Principal Economist in the Ministry of Agriculture, Wilson Nagoli said the AGCOM 2 Project will among others, support six irrigation schemes countrywide, with funds amounting to 556 Billion Kwacha which is equivalent to 333 million US Dollars, courtesy of the World Bank and a Multi-Donor Trust Fund, in form of grants.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera launched the project last year in Ntchisi where he said it is in line with the Malaŵi Vision 2063, as it blends well with the Agricultural Productivity and Commercialization concept.