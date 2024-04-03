The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has postponed a memorial service for the party’s founder late Bingu Wa Mutharika.

Initially, the party was supposed to hold the memorial service for the former Malawi president this coming Friday at Ndata Farm in Thyolo district.

However, in a press statement signed by DPP’s Presidential and Party Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, the ceremony has been shifted to a later date.

The statement says the decision to cancel the service follows the death of the late Mutharika’s family member and says a new date for the ceremony will be announced in due course.

“The Party has been advised by the family of the Late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika that due to the death of Mr. Masamba’s wife (Nephew to His Excellency, the late Bingu wa Mutharika) who passed on last week and was buried on 29th March 2024, the Memorial service, in honor of its founder and father, His Excellency, the late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika, which was scheduled to take place on 5th April 2024 has been rescheduled to a future date which will be announced in due course,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, the party has extended its message of condolence to the party president Arthur Peter Mutharika, and the Masamba family on the untimely death of Mrs Masamba.

Late Professor Mutharika Mutharika, succumbed to a heart attack on 5 April 2012 at the age of 78 while serving his second term of office.