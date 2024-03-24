Mzuzu City Hammers, formerly Ekwendeni Hammers, are the Champions of a three-day Supa5 Bonanza which was held at Karonga Stadium from Friday last week.

They registered a win and three more draws to claim the championship ahead of the 2024 season.

The Mzuzu-based side won the first game against Karonga United on Friday and shared points with Baka, Chitipa, and Moyale Barracks to bag 6 points.

Hammers tied points with Moyale Barracks, but goals separated the two teams as the champions scored six goals against Moyale’s five.

Hammers coach Elias Chirambo was quick to express his dissatisfaction despite winning the competition, saying he still has a lot of work to do before kicking off the new season.

“Let me thank my boys for the job well done. They worked hard for this. However, I am not yet satisfied with the performances in these four games and as we are going back, I will try to fine-tune and correct some of the mistakes that I spotted before the kick-off of the new campaign,” he told reporters.

Moyale were the runners-up with the same number of points but had an inferior goal difference to the leaders while Baka City and Karonga United had five points each to finish third and fourth positions respectively, with Chitipa United anchoring the table with two points.

Chairperson for the organizing committee who is also the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) vice general secretary, Donnex Chilonga said he was happy with how the five teams performed ahead of the new season.

“It was an entertaining day from Friday to Sunday, and these teams are looking promising ahead of the new season so I am happy with what we have seen in the last three days of this competition. I am very grateful to all the stakeholders who made this tournament a reality,” he said.