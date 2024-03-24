Malawi Police in Mangochi district have arrested a 38-year-old Abdullah Nandi, in Namwera for allegedly injuring a 20-year-old suspected criminal, Major Majid from Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in the district.

Confirming the development, Mangochi Police Station Public Relations Officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said that the incident took place on the morning of March 24, 2024, at Mkambiri village, in the same area.

According to Daudi, the police became aware of the incident after a video clip surfaced on social media, showing Nandi and his accomplices torturing Majid by dragging him behind the vehicles as punishment.

“Upon discovering the location of the incident, a team of detectives from Namwera promptly intervened and apprehended Nandi,” said Daudi.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Majid was caught stealing tomatoes from Nandi’s garden earlier today and due to the dragging, Majid sustained multiple bruises and was taken to Namwera Health Center for medical treatment.

Nandi hails from Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in the district and he has been charged with Acts intended to cause grievous harm contrary to section 235 of the Penal Code, he will appear in court once the necessary paperwork is completed.