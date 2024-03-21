The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced Martha Victor, aged 32, to three years imprisonment with hard labor for injuring her 4-year-old stepson because he urinated in their house.

According to Prosecutor Sub-Inspector Ted Namaona, the convict married the victim’s father four years ago and found the victim as her husband’s only child.

The father works in Chiradzulu but visits his family every fortnight. During his recent visit on February 16, 2024, the husband found his son in agony with a swollen face, black eyes, and bruises on both hands.

Namaona indicated that upon questioning, the victim he revealed that his stepmother had been mistreating him whenever the father was away.

“The previous day, he was assaulted and pushed against a wall for urinating inside the house, resulting in his injuries,” said Namaona.

On the other hand, Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said that the incident was reported to the police, and the victim was issued a referral letter to Mangochi District Hospital.

In court, Victor pleaded guilty to the charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm and requested leniency, citing her 3-year-old child would suffer if she was imprisoned.

In his submission, Prosecutor Namaona argued that Victor’s behavior endangered an innocent child’s life and pleaded for a custodial sentence.

Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande concurred with the state and sentenced Victor to three years imprisonment with hard labor.

Victor hails from Mtalika village, Sub Traditional Authority Chiponde in Mangochi district.