The Malawi national football team Flames will play against Kenya in their first game of the four nations tournament on 23rd March, 2024 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

According to a fixture released by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), before the Flames face Kenya at 5 o’clock evening, Zambia’s Chipolopolo men will battle the race against Zimbabwe at 2 O’clock the same day.

Gomezgani Zakazaka who is FAM competitions and communications director says the finals will take place between the first and second match winners on 26th at the same venue after third the place play-offs at 2 O’clock.

Under 20 teams of the same pairs will grind on 21st followed by the finals three days later.

The matches will give a scale measure to the four teams as they will help the teams to prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifiers.