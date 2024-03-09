The District Health Office in Balaka has disclosed that it has reported cases of viral conjunctivitis also known as pink eye in the district.

As of yesterday, 8 March 2024, the district had recorded 6 cases of the disease, 2 at Kankao health centre and 4 at the District Hospital.

Director of Health and Social Servises in Balaka, Dr. Chimwemwe Thambo confirmed the development through a press statement, which Malawi24 has seen.

Dr. Thambo indicated that all cases were treated as outpatients and are in stable conditions.

He further assured the public that the district health office is closely working with all relevant stakeholders in monitoring the situation and that all necessary measures have been put in place to contain further spread of the disease.

Dr. Thambo has since urged the public to remain calm and follow all preventive measures such as good personal hygiene, avoiding close contact with persons who have pink eye signs and symptoms and avoiding sharing personal towels, pillows and beddings.

He has also urged people showing signs and symptoms of the disease to seek early medical attention saying early detection and proper management of the diseases can prevent further spread.