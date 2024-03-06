Leader of ECG – Jesus Nation Church, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has reached out to over 6000 people who have been depending on wild tubers as their main meal in Nsanje district.

Nsanje is one of the districts which have been hit hard with acute food shortage and Prophet Bushiri while responding to an SOS sent to him by the hunger stricken people from the district, he earlier this week started distributing maize.

Speaking at Nyamitalala Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Mbenje in the district, Bushiri said he is very touched with the hunger situation in Nsanje district and Malawi at large, hence his response.

He said he is also shocked with reports that some people in the district have lost their lives following crocodile attacks whilst in search for wild water tubers known as nyika in Shire river as most of them cannot afford a bag of maize due to high poverty levels.

After personally meeting Fanuel Benda, a man who lost his wife due to a crocodile attack when she went to fetch Nyika in Shire River, Prophet Bushiri reminded individuals and the corporate world on the need to intervene on the dire situation.

He further said everyone including churches and politicians need to take a responsibility in a bid to rescue the vulnerable.

“These are trying times, bad moments, it is very sad that people are getting injured and dying of hunger directly or indirectly and it is high time for all well-wishers to rise up to the occasion and help our brothers and sisters,” he said.

Last month, Prophet Bushiri launched maize distribution initiative in which he has set aside 17,000 metric tonnes of maize which is worth K14 billion for distribution and so far he has reached out to thousands of people in Ntcheu, Mulanje, Thyolo, Zomba, Lilongwe, Nkhatabay, Mzimba and Nsanje district