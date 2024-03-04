Senior Chief Kauma of Lilongwe has commended socialite Chawezi Banda also known as Cha Cha for donating maize flour to people in his area, saying the donation will alleviate people’s suffering.

He made the statement when Cha Cha donated 50 bags of Maize flour weighing 20 kilograms each to the elderly, widows and people with disabilities in the area of Senior Chief Kauma

Kauma said the response is timely as the number of people who have received the donation are many.

He added that the issue of hunger has affected a lot people in the area to the extent that people are no longer eating decent food but anything they can afford at that particular time.

“The government gave us a bag of maize and it pledged to give us K150,000 each but that has not happened. I have a lot of elderly, widows who are also keeping orphans.

“We have hunger here and an urgent support is needed. Just imagine these elderly have no means or source of income. They are just eating vegetables to survive,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries Rute Kambalame said that they are old and have big responsibilities though they don’t have means of income.

Kambalame then asked well wishers to come to support people in the area as Chacha had done did considering that a lot of have been affected by hunger.

Project Coordinator Destderous Chikhosi said Cha Cha has been supporting the elderly people every year.

Senior Chief Kauma five group village headmen and there are over 2000 people who are the elderly, widows or people with disabilities.