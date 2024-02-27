Some students in Nkhata-Bay have complained that they walk for over 14 kilometres to get to their secondary schools due to lack of secondary schools in the area.

Students from areas around Chombe, Matete, Chilundwe, Kaulambwe, and Nkhwali, under Senior Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhata-Bay have complained of getting late to schools because they walk on foot to reach schools, covering over 14 kilometres daily.

Chombe education zone has 11 primary schools but has no secondary school.

Secondary schools are at Mpamba, Chisala, Maula and Mtete which are 15 kilometres away.

According to one student Luka Mhone who is a student at Maula secondary school, they walk distances of about 15 kilometres to find Community Day Secondary Schools.

He said since they want to attain education, they have no choice but to endure the distance.

“Most students who find the distance hard just drop as they lose zeal for education,” said Mhone.

According to another student, Vanessa Mbewe, from Kaulambwe, who is a student at Maula secondary schools but comes from Matete, they reach school while tired.

“We study very hard, and we travel long distances. When we get to the secondary school, some of our students drop out of school because of the distance. Some girls got married, but we know that they would not have married, they would have continued with school, if the schools were nearby. The government, through the Ministry of Education, should consider building a secondary school in our area,” the student said.

GVH Munguwo, who is in charge of the Matete area under Chief Timbiri, said it is sad that children who could have helped the country are dropping out of school because of the distance.

“Our children are walking long distances to get to secondary schools. This is because there is no secondary school in the Chombe area. You can agree with me that there are 11 schools, and it is possible to send enough children to secondary school if we can have it here. Days have gone by where students used to walk long distances. We are ready as communities to provide bricks for the construction of a secondary school in the area,” said GVH Munguwo.

On his part, Member of Parliament in Nkhata North West Julius Chione Mwase said they are concerned with the students who are walking long distances to access secondary education.

“I can’t dispute the distance children are walking. I will lobby the government to have a secondary school in the area,” said Mwase.

Education expert, Daniel Chibwana, says communities in the area need to be proactive by demanding to have a secondary school.

He also noted that 11 primary schools can manage to be a feeder to the secondary school in the area.

“First, communities need to be proactive in asking for a secondary school through their councilor and member of Parliament. The communities should also suggest a center where the school can be constructed. Communities should also contribute by providing bricks, while the MP should lobby for the funds from the government and well-wishers. The MP can also use the CDF as a start-up,” said Chibwana.

Ministry of education spokesperson, Mphatso Nkuonera says the ministry has no objections if people in the area need to have a secondary school.

“What the ministry will do is do the assessment and have an agreement with the community leader and all players in education. As a ministry, the objective is to see that students do not walk long distances,” said Nkuonera.