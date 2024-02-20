The football fraternity has paid tribute to former Flames goalkeeper Charles Swini who has died after a long illness.

Swini died at Kamuzu Central Hospital on Tuesday morning after a long battle with kidney stones.

He was admitted to the hospital on Monday before his demise.The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has expressed shock with the death of Swini.

Charles Swini

“In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to the family of Swini our heartfelt condolences. May our Lord comfort you and your loved ones in these trying times. Our prayer is that the soul of Charles should rest in eternal peace,” said General Secretary Alfred Gunda.

Malawi’ domestic power house FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and his former clubs Silver Strikers and Civil Service United, also paid their tributes to the fallen hero.

“We have learnt with shock and sadness the passing of our former player Charles Swini.We shall greatly miss his cheerful presence and motivation to the current crop of players.

“He shall be remembered for his personal passion for the game. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Civil General Secretary Edgar Chipalanjira.

Bullets, through their official Facebook page, said: “FCB Nyasa Big Bullets is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Malawi goalkeeper Charles Swini. Everyone at Bullets sends their sincere condolences to Charles’ family and friends at this sad time.”

“The Silver Strikers FC Board, Secretariat, players, and fans are deeply saddened by the loss of Charles Swini, a cherished former goalkeeper and esteemed member of our club.

“Swini, who joined us from Escom United in 2011 and left in 2013, played a pivotal role in our triumphs during the 2011 and 2013 TNM Super League championships, bringing immense joy to our club. “His talent and commitment will always be remembered, and he will forever be honoured as one of our club’s legends.

“As we mourn his passing, our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his remarkable legacy continue to inspire us all,” wrote Silver Strikers on their Facebook page.

The shot-stopper had a stint with Escom United, Civil and Silver Strikers, before retiring at the end of the 2022 season.

He earned 35 caps for the Flames, keeping 17 clean sheets after making his debut in 2009. He was part of the 2010 squad that qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in Angola.