Advancing Girls Education in Africa (Age Africa) has donated assorted items to 10 girls at Masongola Secondary School in Zomba who are under its education support programme as a way of keeping needy girls in school.

The donated items included exercise books, pens, sugar, soap, body lotion and sanitary pads for menstrual health for the girls who also benefit from Age Africa bursary.

Presenting the items, Aga Africa District Officer, Jessie Puwapuwa said the organisation decided to support the girls to motivate them as opposed to seeing them dropping out of school due to lack of educational support.

Age Africa also gave the girls K10,000 cash as upkeep to keep them going as they pursue their education.

Puwapuwa said it is the wish of Age Africa to see the beneficiaries excel in their national examination so that they should be selected to universities to pursue further studies.

“We started supporting girls in form 1 and now they are in form 4. It is our hope that the girls will excel in their Malawi Schools Certificate of Education ( MSCE) examination,” added Puwapuwa.

Principal Education Officer for Urban Secondary School in Zomba, Gladwell Mithenga hailed Age Africa for supporting girls education.

He therefore appealed to the Age Africa educational support beneficiaries to work hard in class to secure places at universities.

Mithenga further advised the girls to avoid associating themselves to bad company saying such companies has potential to affect their education.

Masongola Secondary School Headteacher Phydence Namfuko also thanked Age Africa for providing bursary and other educational support to needy girls.

The headteacher advised the girls to consider the bursary and educational support as a good gesture towards their future and further advised them to be dedicated in their studies as a way of appreciating Age Africa commitment to girls education.

Speaking on behalf of other girls, Thokozani Jumbe pledged that she and fellow beneficiaries will work hard in their studies to appreciate Age Africa’s educational support.

She also advised fellow beneficiaries to be devoted and dedicated to their studies other than relaxing and concentrating on no- curricular matters.

Age Africa supports needy girls with bursary and other educational support at Masongola, St Mary’s and Mulunguzi Secondary schools in Zomba.