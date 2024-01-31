Recently, Dr. Esther Mcheka Chilenje, a two-time former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, decided to ditch the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party [DPP], and join the current ruling Malawi Congress Party. Some quarters alleged she might have acted as such out of bitterness. However, the former Nsanje North Parliamentarian stresses that her move came about after seeing no future in her former party, and analysing the reality on the ground, whereby the current State President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, is being visionary in his approach to leading Malawi.

We caught up with her in an exclusive interview:

EXCERPTS:

What exactly made you ditch the DPP for MCP?

Not necessarily ditch DPP, but the issue is that I have gone back home, as in the Malawian adage: “Mbalame ibwerera ku chisa.” People who follow politics in Malawi may recall that I came into politics in 2004, through the influence of the veteran politician, the late Hon Dr. Gwanda Chakuamba [MHSRIP].

He is the person who mentored me into politics, to take over his mantle as a Member of Parliament, in our Nsanje North Constituency. I can, without reservation, say that he intensively mentored me, and it must be understood that during the time of his mentorship, the late Chakuamba by was a dedicated member of the Malawi Congress Party [MCP], and also its Vice President, before he formed his ” Republican Party [RP]”.Therefore, I have just gone back home, where I belong.

People must realize that Nsanje North constituency is currently facing numerous challenges such as poor road network, floods, poor infrastructure; just to mention but a few. I would therefore want to work with the government, to bring sound development that the people of the constituency deserve.

Some people may view your move as hinging on frustration, after losing the Nsanje North Parliament Seat, what would you say about such reasoning?

Let me stress that this move has necessitated looking at the visionary leadership, developmental oriented, religious leadership that is in His Excellency, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera. As State President, he has demonstrated this good [style of] leadership across the country; regardless of tribal, religious affiliations, of any particular area, he is developing Malawi as a whole, without bias.

What added value are you bringing to MCP?

I know for sure, as an experienced politician that was actually mentored by a veteran politician in Malawi that I am definitely going to bring a huge value to the Malawi Congress Party and its leadership, to help change the face of the Shire Valley, in its developmental projects and other needs. Hence, I will tirelessly continue to fight for the comeback of Dr. Chakwera and the MCP as a party, in order for the Shire Valley and Malawi as a whole, to enjoy the developmental activities and sound leadership that is being demonstrated by the State President’s governance.

Nsanje North already has an MCP Parliamentarian, don’t you think your move is going to frustrate the ranks and file of the establishment? That is, considering you are a veteran politician?

I am quite aware that Nsanje North constituency has an MP who is an MCP parliamentarian, and, my come-back is a recon force to increase the workforce together, for the benefit of the people of Nsanje North Constituency. Remember “united we stand, and divided we fall.”

What are the issues on the ground in your Constituency, that is, according to the ordinary people there? What is it you feel you can do better?

Nsanje North Constituency has a number of challenges. For instance, people of Makhanga were not spared by Cyclone Freddy, which left them homeless. As I am speaking, the Makhanga area is inhabitable, and people are trying to relocate to upper areas, such as Osiyana and Bwazi. These people are not yet settled as they are still waiting for government compensation.

Secondly, we have a road network problem that connects Thabwa and Muona. Thirdly, Nsanje North constituency is not spared from security challenges, so there is a great need for a Police Station at Chapinga village.

These are some of the numerous challenges that I need to push and work with the government, for the benefit of the people of Nsanje North Constituency.

Do you miss Parliament and being a two-time Deputy Speaker?

Obviously yes, as you are aware that in the history of Malawi, I was the only person who repeated the occupation of the office of the First Deputy Speaker, which I would say, I served for ten years.

What makes you think you are still a better politician, nationally and at constituency level?

As an experienced politician, I am passionate to save the people of my constituency including the nation of Malawi as a whole, and give the people all the attention, so that they get all the development and needs that they deserve.

What is your opinion on the present bickering in your former party, the DPP? Does it have a chance of survival?

Not at all; the party does not have a chance of survival. Renowned Nigerian and international Author, Chinua Achebe in his novel ” Things Fall Apart”, had a main character in that book, called Okwonko, who once said, and I quote: ” When you see a frog jumping in daylight, just know that there is something strange behind it [which is after its life]” – End of quote. Hence, the way people are flocking out of the DPP party is a clear indication that something is wrong with its leadership, so it goes without saying, they [DPP leadership] will not make it.

Over the years, also stretching over several regimes, Malawians have with hope expected to see the completion of the Thabwa – Fatima East Bank Road, which unfortunately has not been done despite seeing contractors on the site. What exactly has been the problem? That is, in your view as a former Parliamentarian there, who is also fighting for a comeback?

A government cannot just dream to affect a project in a particular area, but it has to be always shaken by a representative of that area. For instance, during my time of office, Malawians saw the construction of permanent bridges along the Eastern Bank Road, of which the next stage was to have it bitumised [make it a tarmac one]. Due to my absence in the political equation there, we still have that road not completed. But I am confident that the construction of the East Bank Road may come back, going by the visionary leadership of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera; Malawians will see Thabwa – Muona Eastern Bank Road fully completed.

Who is Ester Mcheka Chilenje?

Dr. Esther Mcheka Chilenje is a two time former deputy speaker of Parliament. Before diving into active politics, Mcheka Chilenje was an educationist, who taught in both primary and secondary schools. She further headed key positions in the education sector, spanning from Head of Department to Primary Education Advisor (PEA). Her political career began in 2004, when the people of Nsanje North ushered her into the parliamentarian office, with the mentorship of the Late Dr. Gwanda Chakuamba.

She was further elected as the first woman in the history of Malawi, to hold the position of the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament. As a female parliamentarian, Mcheka Chilenje identified clear actions to eliminate barriers to women’s political participation, and also the harassment of female parliamentarians. She also promoted an inclusive Parliament, where every voice counts.

In 2012 to 2013, Mcheka Chilenje was appointed the Deputy Permanent Representative of Malawi to the United Nations, based in New York, United States of America, where she led as both Permanent and Deputy Permanent Representative, respectively. She resigned from this post in 2013, to represent Nsanje North constituency in Parliament again (2014- 2019) and got re- elected as First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Dr. Mcheka Chilenje was further appointed as the Country’s Ambassador of Women in Political Leadership (WPL), whose headquarters is in Belgium. She has been a guest speaker at various conferences around the world, while addressing gender issues.

It is a fact that Mcheka Chilenje has been a political advocate in Malawi and beyond. In the same vein, she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Public Administration, specializing in strategic leadership, by the Academy Council of the Commonwealth University, in July, 2018.

She is also a holder of diploma in education obtained at Domasi College of Education; and also has a Bachelor’s Degree of Science, in Agricultural

Education, obtained from the Bunda College, of the then University of Malawi. Apart from that, she also holds a Master’s Degree in Leadership and Change, obtained from LEEDS BUCKETT UNIVERSITY in London

