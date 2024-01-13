Jenda Police on Friday arrested a primary teacher identified as Zondwayo Ngulube 47, on suspicion that he sexually abused a 14-year- old standard eight learner on December 21, 2023 at Embangweni in the district.

It is alleged that on that particular day, Ngulube woke up a security guard and went with him to the matron who looks over girls in the female hostels at the school and demanded the girl be taken to his house. Whilst at his house, he forced himself on the minor and had sexual intercourse with her.

The victim did not reveal this to anyone up until January 10, 2024 when she started feeling pain and itching on her private parts.

This is when she informed the matron who reported the issue to Mqocha police unit who referred the victim to Kalikumbi health centre. It was revealed that the pain and itching was due to sexual abuse.

Ngulube has since been charged with having sexual intercourse with female child which contravenes section 138 subsection (1) of the Penal Code and will appear before court in due course.

Ngulube hails from Mdilira village, Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba district.