Blantyre City Council (BCC) says people using the Nasolo bridge along Ndirande Ring Road should exercise caution as the bridge is at risk of collapsing.

According to the council, the damage on the bridge was caused by Cyclone Freddy last year.

“Considering the magnitude caused by the Cyclone, it has not been possible to repair all the affected infrastructure within the shortest period of time,” says the Council.

BCC has, however, said that the council is working with the community to carry out temporary remedial works to sustain the life of the bridge while the procurement of equipment for the renovation is being processed.

The council has further highlighted that they have identified partial funding from its partners, Beit Trust of the United Kingdom and the Roads Fund Administration (RFA) will contribute some funds to complement the financing from Beit Trust to rehabilitate the bridge.

Meanwhile, BCC says it is in the process of identifying a contactor to undertake the rehabilitation works and expects that the works will commence towards the end of the month of January 2024.