The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has indicated that there is a likelihood that Malawi may experience a moderate tropical storm which is forming in Mozambique channel Southwest of Madagascar.

According to the weather service, the storm is expected to intensify while moving Eastward towards Madagascar Coast.

“Current weather models are indicating that the storm is expected to maintain Eastward trajectory towards Madagascar Coast in the next 3 days (72 hours),” says the department.

DCCMS has further highlighted that the storm is likely to to turn into a moderate Tropical Storm by next week Tuesday.

It has also said that there is a high uncertainty in weather models regarding whether the storm will subsequently turn towards the Mozambique Coast.

Meanwhile, the weather service has continued to advise people in the country to take necessary precautions during the rainy season, by ensuring that they do not cross or drive through fast flowing and flooded waters.