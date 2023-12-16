

Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of the ongoing construction of a new wing at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) National Cancer Center in Lilongwe.

Chiponda made a surprise visit to the KCH National Cancer Center construction site, and she expressed satisfaction with the work.

The Health Minister highlighted government’s commitment to see the facility benefit Malawians once completed.

“This is a priority project for the Ministry of Health. President Lazarus Chakwera has emphasized the importance of swift completion, and we are dedicated to meeting the goal,” she said.

In his remarks, site agent, Ajai Mohan of PLEM Construction, indicated that they will complete the work on time as they are working diligently.

The National Cancer Center is expected to be complete on 31st March next year and it will enhance medical capabilities in the region.