An appeal has been launched on GoFundMe to raise £8,000 (about K17 million) to help with repatriation of the body of Dennia Chifuniro Kalongonda Madise, a mother of two who passed away on 5th December 2023 at a hospital in England.

The appeal has been launched by the Malawi UK South West Community (MUKSWC) through Ganizani Chapotera.

“Dennia was such a kind and caring person and a mother to 2 beautiful children, and she will greatly be missed,” Chapotera says in a statement on the GoFundMe page.

Kalongonda Madise passed away at Salisbury District Hospital and his family wants her body to be taken to Malawi to Malawi for burial hence the appeal.

“We would like to ask those who wish to support the family by donating towards the repatriation and other associated funeral costs to do so. We have therefore set up a GoFundMe to raise £8,000 for this purpose,” says the statement.

The appeal was launched on 11 December and as of today £8,000 had been raised through GoFundMe.