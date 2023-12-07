Some chiefs from Zomba district have asked well-wishers in the country to support families which are affected by hunger.

Village heads Putali and Dagalasi under Traditional Authority Malemia said many households are greatly affected by hunger.

“We are suffering with literary nothing to eat which is also affecting education of our children as they can’t attend classes with empty stomach,” said village headman Putali.

“Many households did not harvest enough during last growing season because of devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy,” added village headwoman Dagalasi.

The call was made in Lilongwe when Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Grace Kwelepeta took the chiefs to appreciate Parliament business at Parliament building in Lilongwe.

The chiefs appreciated the effort made by government to distribute 700 bags of Maize through Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) to some of the affected families.

They were very thankful for the moment they had at Parliament building saying this had never happened before.

“This has never happened before and we had no dream to appreciate the Parliament building and how business is conducted”, said another chief.

In her remarks, Kwelepeta said she thought it wise to bring them to appreciate how Parliament businesses are conducted so that they can encourage children in their respective villages to work hard at school.

” I decided to take them to Parliament to appreciate other female members so that they can take a leading role in fighting against early marriages “, she said.

Kwelepeta added that as custodians of bylaws, chiefs have to make sure that they take part in promoting girl child education in the country.

On hunger situation, she said cyclone Freddy contributed a lot to the situation since it affected maize production in the district.

She added that as member of parliament, she presented the issue in Parliament for consideration especially to the Minister of Agriculture to make sure maize are distributed in admarc parkets for people to buy at affordable price and also to consider increasing number of beneficiaries under Lean Season Response Programme.