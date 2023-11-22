Malawi Police in Rumphi district have arrested 6 men for allegedly blocking the M1 road around Chiweta escarpments and along Livingstonia Road with intent to steal from people.

According to Rumphi police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Noel Kamchenga, the 6 suspects are Bonaventure Mkandawire aged 35, Penjani Vwalika aged 39, Fred Khombe aged 19, Richard Msiska aged 18, Forgiveness Msiska aged 27 and Ephraim Phuwa aged 20.

Kamchenga said the suspects were endangering the safety of people travelling on the mentioned roads and after thorough investigations Rumphi police managed to arrest them on 4 October 2023.

The 6 suspects hail from Rumphi district and they will appear before court to answer charges of intentionally endangering safety of persons travelling by road which is contrary to section 237 of the penal code.