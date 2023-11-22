Police in Limbe have arrested four people in connection to the fracas that erupted in Limbe town yesterday when street vendors pelted stones at a Blantyre City Council vehicle, injuring the driver and damaging the vehicle .

On November 21,2023 at around 1200hours officials from council workers were on duty removing illegal vendors who were plying their trade in undesignated areas around Limbe Town.

Limbe Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said some irate street vendors started pelting stones at the council workers and in the process maliciously damaging a motor vehicle registration number BQ 7696 belonging to the city council and injuring its driver.

It is also reported that two other motor vehicles that were just passing by were also damaged during the fracas.

Limbe Police officers rushed to the scene and managed to arrest Joe Manda, 38, Charles Phiri, 35, Blessings Gawani, 18 and Abwino Aliko, 30, who have since been charged with Unlawful wounding and Malicious damage offences.

The injured council driver was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile Police investigations are underway to arrest other perpetrators of the fracas.

Joe Manda is from Che Idi village under Traditional Authority Nthiramanja whilst Charles Phiri hails from Misomali village Traditional Authority Chikumbu both in Mulanje District.

The third suspect Blessings Gawani is from Maheya village under Traditional Authority Mlolo in Nsanje district while Abwino Aliko is from Bonongwe village Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu district.