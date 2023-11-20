Catholic Sisters of the Teresian congregation is training members of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) in energy saving stove making to ensure that women across Malawi adopt environmentally friendly practices.

The Teresian Sisters are building the capacity of the CWO through a project called Energy Conservation Through Local Energy Saving stoves which is being implemented in all the catholic dioceses in Malawi.

One of the trainers, Sister Teresa Mulenga, disclosed this to Malawi24 at the end of the stove making training, saying it was their wish to impart knowledge and skills in energy saving stove making to women as part of conserving the environment.

Sister Mulenga further disclosed that Sisters of Teresian congregation have already trained more that 300 women in all the dioceses and was optimistic that they will reach out to more than 10,000 women.

She therefore called on the women that were trained to also impart the knowledge and skills to fellow women in all the dioceses to ensure wider environmentally friendly practices.

“There is serious land degradation due to human induced environmental malpractices. We therefore want to train women in energy saving stove making as right direction in conserving the environment,” she added.

One of the trained women, Christina Luka from Phalombe in the Blantyre Archdiocese said the training was ideal and relevant because she has learnt ways and means of using reasonable amount energy when cooking.

She therefore thanked. Sisters of Teresian congregation for training women in energy saving stove making and pledged that she will teach fellow women stove making skills irrespective of their denomination.

Apart from stove making, Sisters of Teresian congregation also tought members of CWO soap making and fertiliser making using organic material