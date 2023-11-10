Family and Friends of Malawian man Frank Mhango have appealed for support as they seek to raise 10,000 Euros (about K18 million) to repatriate the body of Mhango who was found dead in Amsterdam, Netherlands earlier this week.

Mhango was based in Ireland and he went to Netherlands for a holiday on the weekend of 27-28 October. He was reported missing by the Dutch police on Saturday, 28th October 2023.

A police preliminary report says Mhango was found lifeless in one of the canals of Amsterdam, Netherlands on Tuesday, 7th November, 2023.

Henry Mkumbira Phiri, President of the Association of Malawians in Ireland, has since set up an appeal on GoFundMe on behalf of Mhango’s family.

“Frank was a very friendly young man who lived peacefully with us. He was one of the most talented Malawian musicians in Ireland and was well known by his stage name ‘Overdose’. Our community has lost a friend and an icon in the music industry.

“In light of the above, the family has requested that we ask for well wishers to help us with the repatriation costs for late Frank’s body to Malawi that he be accorded a proper send-off and burial by his family and loved ones,” says Mkumbira in the appeal posted on GoFundMe.

On the fundraising page, Mkumbira says they want to raise €10,000. On the morning of 10 November, €6,468 had been raised.