Airlink will expand its South Africa – Malawi operations with additional flights between Johannesburg and Lilongwe from 16 December 2023 following increase in demand.

In September, Airlink launched services to both Lilongwe and Blantyre in its foray into the Malawi market, which became the 15th country in the independent regional airline’s comprehensive route network.

“As anticipated, the market has responded positively to Airlink’s offering on the routes, which are all about providing reliable, convenient, and great value connectivity for travel between the two countries. In response to popular demand, we will be upping our frequencies on Johannesburg-Lilongwe-Johannesburg to four a week – with the introduction of Saturday flights – from mid-December,” explained Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

Airlink operates the comfortable and efficient 37-seat Embraer Regional Jets on its Malawi routes, which will operate daily into the country.

Malawi is often referred to as “the warm heart of Africa” and was crowned as one of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel Top Countries in 2022. Tourist attractions include Lake Malawi (Africa’s third-largest, which is more like an inland sea), wildlife, adventure, and its rich cultural heritage.

Under the increased schedule, flights on the Lilongwe and Blantyre routes will operate at these times and days of the week, respectively.