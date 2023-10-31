Malawi’s Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo, has disclosed that the death penalty bill will be ready for tabling in Parliament in February next year.

The minister said this when he hosted a delegation from Zambia led by Zambia’s Attorney General (AG) Mulilo Kabesha, two members of Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament in Zambia, International Commission against the Death Penalty executive director Rajiv Narayan based in Spain and some local human rights activists in Lilongwe.

The Zambian delegation arrived in the country last week and was sharing with Malawi how Zambia successfully abolished death penalty in December last year.

In his remarks, Mvalo said Malawi Government is committed to abolishing the death penalty

“Consultations at different levels have been widely done, the bill is yet to be developed but we target February next year as a month government may be ready with it for tabling in parliament,” said Mvalo.

In his remarks, the Attorney General of Zambia, Mulilo Kabesha said it is not true that when death penalty is abolished people will be killing each other saying Zambia hasn’t had such cases.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera has committed all 25 prisoners who were facing death penalty to life imprisonment.