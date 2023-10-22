Catholic Sisters of All African Conference Sister to Sister which is under Association of Women Religious in Malawi (AWRIM) organised a four-day business management training for women drawn from areas that were affected Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

All African Conference Sister to Sister trained women and other sisters from Zomba, Phalombe, Mulanje and Blantyre at Thondwe Pastoral Center in Zomba.

All African Conference Sister to Sister Country Coordinator, Sister Steveria Macloud said those affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy need assistance and called on organisations and other individuals of good will to come in with business capital.

She said this was why the All African Conference Sister to Sister decided to train the women in business management so that they should engage in various businesses that should make their families resilient to disaster.

Sister Macloud who belongs to Servants of the Blessed Virgin Mary Congregation (SBVM) expressed hope that the organisation in the Tropical Cyclone Freddy affected areas will assist the women with business capital following the business management capacity building.

“We have only provided business management training. We don’t have business capital to give them. We therefore call on organisations to assist the women with business capital,” Sister Macloud added.

All African Conference Sister to Sister, Chief Programmes Officer, Sister Eneless Chambali appealed to government to rehabilitate roads in all places that were affected by the Tropical Cyclone Freddy to allow women that will venture into business to access markets for their produces and marchandises.

Sister Chimbali also called on the trained women to train other women in business management to make other women successful in business.

One of the training participants, Angelina Kang’ombe from Chilobwe in Blantyre said the training was important and pledged to impart the knowledge to other women in the affected disaster areas.

She, however, appealed to All African Conference Sister to Sister to link them to organisations that should assist them with business capital and agricultural inputs to ensure they are resilient enough in time of disasters.

All African Conference Sister to Sister is present in Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda, Cameroon, Zambia and Zimbabwe and the sisters are working with women in the African countries with financial assistance from the US based Sisters of Mary.