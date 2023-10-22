Police side Blue Eagles has booted Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks out of the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The game was played at Nankhaka Stadium.

Eagle were on fire as they scored two quick goals through Gototo on 11 minutes and Kingsley Kuwali on 17 minutes.

Moyale managed to come back into the game in the first half with goals from Charles Nkhoma in the 19th minute and Raphael Phiri on 44 minutes.

In the second half, both sides worked hard to see the back of the net but it was the hosts found the breakthrough as Ganizani James scored the 81st minute after he caught Moyale’s defenders napping to make it 3-2 to Eagles.

Gilbert Chirwa Junior was named man of the match.

Eagles have sailed through to semifinals with a 4-3 win.

In a post-match interview, Christopher Sibale who is Eagles Assistant Coach said it was a tough game.

“It was a tough game and you can’t predict the cup game. We made some changes to make them tired and that’s why we managed to score the winning goal,” said Sibale.

Moyale Barracks coach Victor Chingoka blame his defenders for silly goals.

“What we do at the training is much different with what we do during the match. We score goals but our defence is failing to keep them,” said Chingoka.