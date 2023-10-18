FCB Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa says the recent remarks made by Silver Strikers’ Pieter de Jongh and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ Mark Harrison on the title race will only make them lose focus instead of concentrating on their teams.

The two coaches said they were hoping for Bullets to drop more points for their teams to have a chance of winning the league at the expense of the defending champions who have games in hand as the season is going to an end.

Speaking to the media soon after his team defeated Moyale Barracks 3-2 to dislodge Wanderers on top position, Pasuwa said he would rather focus on his team rather than focusing on what others are doing.

“You have got your own house, and then you want to see what your neighbor is doing which will make you lose concentration in what you are doing. As Bullets, we do our own way of doing things. We can drop points, but what matters is what we will get at the end of the season.

“We can’t be focusing on what they are doing. We will focus on Bullets,” he said.

On Monday, soon after the final session, the Bullets mentor told his media team that the two coaches were talking about Bullets because “they know there is something in us.”

“As Bullets, we don’t talk about other teams. Let them talk about us. By the fact that they talk about us, it means they know there is something in us. If we are just a team that plays, why can’t he talk about Chitipa or other teams?

“We are Bullets, and we will do what Bullets is supposed to do. Then we see at the end of the season what we will have,” he concluded.

The away win saw Bullets collecting four out of the possible six points and moving top with 47 points with three more games in hand over Wanderers and Silver.