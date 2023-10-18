Themba Sekowe, a South African DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter known professionally as DJ Maphorisa, is set to perform in Malawi on Friday.

Maphorisa will perform at the grand opening of the Illusionz Restaurant, bar and club which is in Lilongwe at Golden peacock complex.

DJ Maphorisa is a record producer with a blend of house music, Amapiano and Afropop. He has worked with popular musicians in the World and he has received production credits from several notable artists, including Wizkid, Drake, Black coffee, Major Lazor, Runtown and Kwesta among others.

The artist is popularly known with songs like Izolo, Bopha, Banyana, Soweto baby, Hello and Particular just to mention a few.

Speaking to Malawi24, Managing Director for Illusionz Martin Nyirenda said everything is set for the grand opening and people should expect fire performance from DJ Maphorisa.

“We are ready for the show, it’s going to be very big show. DJ Maphorisa is a big artist and is one of the greatest artists in South Africa as well as Africa. So bringing him here, obviously Malawians will be happy. From us as organisers, we are ready for the show and we hope Malawians will enjoy,” said Nyirenda.

According to Nyirenda, people should expect fire from the new club as they have everything that is required in a good club.

“We are bringing back the night life, proper night life. This is an international club, the standards that we have set are high. So, people not only in Lilongwe but from Malawi should expect a proper night life,” said Nyirenda.

Other musicians to perform at the grand opening include Zeze, Nathan Tunes, VJ Ice and DJ Reubie.

Standard Tickets are being sold at 25000 kwacha in different outlets while VIP and VVIP tickets are sold out.