Malawian forward Tabitha Chawinga says Paris Saint-Germain have to be united and fight in their UEFA Women’s Champions League match against Manchester United tonight.

The two sides face each today at the Parc des Princes in a play-off return leg following a 1-1 draw in England last week. Chawinga scored PSG’s goal in the match to become the first Malawian to score in any UEFA competition.

Speaking to PSG website, Chawinga who is also captain of the Malawi Women National Football Team, said PSG have prepared well for the match.

“I think everyone is focused on this meeting. I believe that together we can achieve better results and achieve even more. I also believe that God will help us win this match. We were very good in the first leg, although of course we also made mistakes. But since then we have done a good job with the girls, together,” she said.

She also spoke about the opportunity to play at the Parc des Princes, one of Europe’s iconic stadiums.

“Yes, it’s definitely special to play in this stadium. It is particularly large and the quality of the terrain is very good. I am very happy to have been able to play at the Parc des Princes against Lyon and that it can be the case again on Wednesday evening against Manchester United,” said Chawinga.

The Malawian star who joined PSG on a one-year loan from Chinese Club Wuhan Jiangda also said she is happy at PSG.

She said: I ’m happy to be here. Of course, it’s never easy to arrive at a new club, you have to adapt the first days. But now yes, I feel good.”