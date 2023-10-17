The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed Jappie Mhango as the party’s vice president for the northern region.

This is according to the party’s press statement released on Tuesday 17 October, 2023 signed by its spokesperson Shadric Namalomba.

Namalomba in the statement said Mhango’s appointment follows a meeting by the Central Executive Committee on Monday October 16, 2023 which was chaired by the party’s president Peter Mutharika.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), I have the pleasure to announce the appointment of Hon Jappie Ntuwa Mhango as the DPP Vice President for the Northern Region with immediate effect.

“The Central Executive Committee of the Party, chaired by the President met yesterday to approve this appointment in accordance with Article 9 (5a) of the DPP Constitution,” reads part of the statement.

The office of the DPP Vice President, Northern Region fell vacant following the death of Hon Goodall Gondwe on 8th August this year.