Financial services provider Old Mutual Malawi Limited has come to the rescue of Malawi Police Service (MPS) which has a shortage of beds at its training schools following an increase in number of police recruits.

Old Mutual Malawi on Thursday, October 11, 2023 donated six million kwacha towards the purchasing of beds at Limbe and Mtakataka Police Training Schools.

According to Old Mutual National Sales Manager, Grey Tewete, the gesture is an expression of the company’s commitment towards building a safe and a secure nation.

Apart from cementing the relationship that his company enjoys with MPS by providing a conducive environment for the recruits, Tewete said the donation will also help in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4, which promotes peace and justice.

“We hope this support will go a long way in creating a conducive environment for our beloved men and women in uniform undergoing training. Old Mutual understands that by partnering the Malawi Police, it is contributing to the attainment of goal number 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) that speaks to Peace, Justice and Strong institutions.

“You will all agree with me that by supporting the Malawi Police Service, Old Mutual is also supporting its customers’ security. I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to building a solid relationship with the Malawi Police Service,” said Tewete.

On his part, Commandant of Limbe Police Training School, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Moses Chibwe, commended Old Mutual for the donation saying it is so timely and crucial.

Chibwe said following an increase on the number of 2023 police recruits, the two institutions were badly hit by a shortage of beds and he assured Old Mutual that the money will be used for its intended purposes which is buying beds and some mattresses.

“We are happy that Old Mutual has come to our rescue. We have shortage of beds, so, the money will be split amongst Limbe and Mtakataka Police Training Schools and we will buy at least 29 double beds,” said Chibwe.

He further appealed to the corporate world to emulate the example by Old Mutual Malawi saying there are still some challenges that requires fixing at the two institutions and not forgetting their sister institution, Mlangeni Police Training School.