A 25-year-old man, Collings Nkhunda is in police custody for allegedly raping an 89-year-old woman in Nkhotakota District.

Sergeant Chisomo Chuma who is also the Deputy Public Relations Officer for Nkhotakota Police Station said the incident occurred yesterday evening and the matter was reported to Benga Police Unit.

Results of medical examinations revealed that the 89-year-old woman was sexually abused.

The suspect comes from Mphanda village in the Traditional Authority Mwadzama in the same district.

Reported by Ben Bongololo, Salima

