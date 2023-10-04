President Lazarus Chakwera says the late John Zenus Ungapange Tembo was a peaceful man who was not involved in politics of insults.

He said this during the funeral ceremony of Tembo at Dedza Stadium in Dedza district.

“He was peaceful and was not involved in politics of insults, but lived with people in all three regions of the country in peace,” said Chakwera.

He added that Malawians can learn a lot from the life of John Tembo.

“The unity we have shown by gathering here, let it be the same unity we should show tomorrow by continuing to work together as a people,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera further said Tembo was a man who worked hard to keep the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) strong and represented the people well in Parliament.

“When it was his time to retire he went on his retirement peacefully. If it wasn’t for the groundwork he laid, I would not be standing here as your president,” said Chakwera.

Nicolas Dausi of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said working with Tembo during the Kamuzu era made him realize how humble Tembo was as he was able to work with different people despite political differences.

Speaking at the same event, former speaker of parliament Louis Chimango praised Tembo saying he was a courageous man who brought to light section 65 of the constitution and the country has lost a brave man.

On his part, Chief Mphenzi from the district asked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members to unite as that’s what JZU would always want for the party.

He added that Tembo was a man who cherished the party as he never joined another party along the way.

Also in attendance was vice president Saulos Chilima, former president Bakili Muluzi and other senior members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and other politicians.

Meanwhile, late John Tembo has been laid to rest at kaphala village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaphuka in Dedza district at a private ceremony.