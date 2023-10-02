Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has summoned Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Legal Advisor and Company Secretary Chancy Gondwe for asking if the officials who fined the club K24.5 million were drunk.

Following riots that happened at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe at the launch of Airtel Top 8 when Silver Strikers hosted Wanderers, FAM through the competitions committee found Wanderers guilty.

FAM concluded that the Nomads should pay K22 million which will cater for replacing all vandalized seats at the facility, K500,000 for failing to control their supporters and K2 million for bringing the game into disrepute.

The football body further concluded that Silver Strikers won the match 2-0 despite the game being abandoned 2-1 in favor of of the host.

Reacting to FAM’s verdict, Gondwe told the local media that the club is not surprised with the decision saying they have knowledge of the clubs which officials who made the determination are affiliated to.

He said Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will hold some consultations before making any decisions concerning the FA’s determinations and withdrawing from all the National competition

“We have welcomed the decision and we know people who are in the competitions committee and we also know their affiliations, the teams they support. We even anticipated the decision. We will sit down and make a decision, whether to appeal or not, whether to withdraw from all the competitions or not.

“But for now we are going through the verdict, we are reading it to understand if those who made it were drunk or not. We will do our consultations and notify the nation our next step,” reacted Gondwe.

Following this, FAM through a letter addressed to Wanderers Chief Executive Officer signed by its Chief Executive Officer Alfred Gunda, has summoned Gondwe to a disciplinary hearing.

“The Football Association of Malawi (FAM), through its Competitions Committee, would like to notify you of the commencement of disciplinary proceedings against Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Legal Advisor and Company Secretary Mr. Chancy Gondwe, in respect of his conduct in the media in reaction to the Committee’s determination on Airtel Top 8 quartefinal match between Silver Strikers FC and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers played on Saturday 23rd September 2023 at the Bingu National Stadium in in Lilongwe.

“Accordingly, Mr. Gondwe, through your office, is hereby invited to provide the Secretariat of FAM with his position in relation to the charge sheet attached within 48 hours of receipt of this notification,” reads part of the letter.

Wanderers abandoned the game when referee Godfrey Nkhakananga accepted that Silver had scored a second goal when he had initially blown the whistle for an infringement in the additional minutes of the match.