Representatives of over 13,000 primary school teachers trained under IPTE 15, 16 and 17 yesterday went to Capital Hill in Lilongwe where they wanted to submit their petition demanding the government to recruit them.

This comes as a few days ago some teachers who are under IPTE 13 and 14 also released their letter which they wrote to President Lazarus Chakwera for them to be recruited.

In an interview with Malawi24, one of the representatives Rodwell Isaac said that they have decided to submit their letter to the Ministry of Education because they feel that they have been left out by their fellow IPTE 13 and 14 teachers who did not include them in the letter which was addressed to the president of this country.

Isaac said that teachers who were trained under IPTE 15 to 17 do not agree with government’s decision to be employing teachers through councils because there is corruption, recruitment based on relationships and sometimes some female teachers are asked to have sex with council officials in order to be hired.

These trained primary teachers have reminded the government that history can repeat itself since there was a time in the past that government managed to employ 14,000 primary school teachers at once regardless of their cohorts.

They have therefore pleaded with the government to give them feedback within 5 working days so that they should determine their undisclosed course of action.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Education spokesperson Mphatso Nkuonera says the ministry has not yet received the said letter.

He has, however, claimed that the ministry follows right procedures when recruiting teachers.