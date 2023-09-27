The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) says Malawi needs US$226 million (over K240 billion) to support 4.4 million people who are food insecure for the next six months from October 01, 2023.

Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) projects that 4.4 million people, representing 22 percent of the total population, are facing food shortage.

Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba, told journalists in Lilongwe on Wednesday, when the department received a US$500,000 cash donation from the King Salman Relief Centre of Saudi Arabia, that the food shortage situation is expected to worsen from October 2023 to March 2024.

He hailed King Salman Relief Centre for the donation, saying it has come at the right time and will go a long way towards assisting people in need of food as the country is now entering the lean season.

According to Kalemba, the donated money has already been transferred to DoDMA.

Reported by Patricia Kapulula