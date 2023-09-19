The Karonga First Grade Magistrate Court on Monday has handed nine month suspended sentences to three Ward councilors in Karonga after they were found guilty on charges of abuse of office, theft and fraud.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) lawyers told the court that the three councilors dubiously sold plots within the district’s main market in December, 2019.

The ACB lawyers prayed for stiffer sentences to the convicts to deter other duty bearers from engaging in illegal sales of public property.

First Grade Magistrate Julius Kalambo said that the three councilors needed lenient sentences because they were first offenders and had refunded all the money they collected from selling the plots.

He therefore, ordered the three to serve a 12 months’ custodial sentence but suspended it to nine months.

Senior Publicist for ACB, Egrita Ndala said in an interview that the bureau was satisfied with the judgment.

“The judgment automatically means that the public positions which were held by these councilors have ceased,” she said.

The three Councilors are; Councillor Steve Simusokwe (MCP) for Chilanga Ward, Councillor Smart Mwakayira (DPP) for Rukuru Ward and Councillor Ngasalayumo Mwangonde (UTM) for Kapolo Ward.

Reported by Wakisa Myamba