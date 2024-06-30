Malawi’s beloved music icon, Soldier Lucius Banda, has passed away.

Lucius Banda, renowned for his powerful voice and poignant lyrics, was not only a musician but also a voice for the voiceless. Throughout his career, he used his platform to address social issues, advocate for justice, and inspire change, hence his stage name, Soldier of the Voiceless.

His songs resonated deeply with audiences, addressing topics ranging from poverty and injustice to love and resilience.

He rose to prominence in the Malawian music scene during the 1990s. He captivated audiences with his unique blend of Afro-pop, reggae, and traditional Malawian rhythms, earning a loyal following both locally and internationally.

He joined active politics in 2003. He was an active member of UTM which was founded by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

In his later years, Lucius Banda faced significant health challenges that tested his resilience and showcased his vulnerability. Initially hospitalized in January 2021 for high blood pressure, he was released after three days. A few months later, in May 2021, it was revealed that he was suffering from kidney failure. Despite these health issues, Lucius continued his involvement in music and politics, demonstrating remarkable strength and commitment.

Earlier this year, Lucius confirmed that he was in South Africa for a medical procedure related to his kidney condition. He shared in a video posted on his Facebook page that he was undergoing a procedure to create an arteriovenous fistula, necessary for his dialysis treatment.

His family has not yet shared details about the cause of his death.

