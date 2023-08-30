The Asia Cup cricket tournament is set to begin with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opening match on August 30. This 13-match, six-team tournament serves as a precursor to the 50-over World Cup scheduled for October.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the second round, and the top two finishers will compete for the trophy on September 17 in Colombo in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, India has refused to tour Pakistan, marking a significant change from 2008 when the entire tournament was played in Pakistan.

The decision to reduce Pakistan’s hosting rights was attributed to “political tensions” between the two nations.

Pakistan: Although Pakistan is co-hosting, only four matches will be played in the country due to India’s refusal to tour. Pakistan enters the tournament as a top-ranked ODI side, driven by captain Babar Azam’s leadership and a formidable bowling attack led by Shaheen Shah Afridi

Nepal is the tournament debutant and is the lowest-ranked team. They will be looking to make a surprise run, but they face a tough challenge against Pakistan in their opening match. Rising rapidly in the rankings, Nepal sits at 15th globally despite gaining ODI status only in 2018.

India is the most successful team in Asia Cup history with seven titles. They have a world-class batting line-up led by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who stands to be one of the players to watch at the Asia Cup. With such a strong squad, India aims to warm up for the World Cup in front of a home crowd and is keen on shedding off-pitch distractions for their matches against Pakistan.

Afghanistan is a team that can beat any opponent on their day. They have a dangerous bowling attack. Key players like Rashid Khan and experienced campaigners contribute to their chances of advancing.led by Rashid Khan. However, their batting can be inconsistent.

Sri Lanka is the defending champion but is struggling at the moment. The co-host is battling injuries and a lower ranking and faces a challenging road ahead. The six-time Asia Cup champions will rely on players like Wanindu Hasaranga to make an impact. They also have a good batting line-up led by Kusal Mendis.

Bangladesh has a world-class all-rounder in Shakib Al Hasan. Having reached the finals three times but never clinching the trophy, Bangladesh enters the tournament with star players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, hoping for a breakthrough performance this time around.

Here are some of the key players to watch out for:

Babar Azam (Pakistan) : The world’s top-ranked ODI batsman is in the form of his life and will be the key to Pakistan’s success.

Rohit Sharma (India) : The most prolific batsman in ODI history is always a threat and will be looking to lead India to their eighth Asia Cup title.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) : The world's best leg-spinner is a match-winner in any conditions and will be the key to Afghanistan's hopes.

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) : The stylish left-hander is in good form and will be looking to lead Sri Lanka's batting attack.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) : The world's number one all-rounder is a complete cricketer and will be Bangladesh's most important player.

Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal): The young all-rounder is a rising star and will be looking to make his mark on the tournament.

The Asia Cup provides an opportunity for these cricketing nations to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the World Cup and showcase their talent on a regional stage.