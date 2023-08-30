Police in Limbe have arrested two men identified as Stanford Patrick aged 20 and Mavuto Laston aged 24 on suspicion that they murdered a 17-year-old Kabaza motorcycle operator in Bangwe Township.

Limbe Police spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said Police at Bangwe received a report on August 27, 2023 Austin Jailosi aged 17 who was a Kabaza motorcycle operator in the area had been killed.

Investigations were instituted and led to a successful arrest of the two suspects who also robbed the Jailosi of his King Lion motorcycle before murdering him.

Currently, the two suspects are in Police custody waiting to appear before court.

Stanford Patrick hails from Sandana village in the area of Traditional Authority Mbawala in Thyolo District whilst Mabvuyo Laston is from Musiche Village under Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu District.