FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have confirmed the re-signing of attacker Peter Banda following the termination of his contract with the Tanzanian giants, Simba SC.

The club unveiled the player on Tuesday afternoon, a day before Bullets’ league fixture against Civil Service United on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who was also part of Flames’ 2021 Afcon campaign in Cameroon, failed to make an impact at Simba due to injuries that affected his game.

He told the club: “I am back to the club that I love, and I am very excited to rejoin the team I love. I wasn’t having game time at Simba SC, so I decided to come back. It was easy for me to make this decision because of the love I receive from the coach and the supporters at large,” he said.

On what to expect from him, he said: “I don’t want to say much, but I will give it all for this club. I am still the same player, and I will try my level best to do the job for my new team. There is a lot to play for, and I am geared for the challenge,” he concluded.

Banda, son to the late Bullets legend Chikondi, won two consecutive titles with the club before signing for the Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol for a short loan spell. He later completed a permanent move to the Tanzanian side.

The player will be available for selection subject to international clearance between the Tanzania Football Federation and the Football Association of Malawi.