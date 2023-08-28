The body of one of the two people who went missing on Wednesday evening after a crocodile attack in Chia Lagoon in Nkhotakota has been found.

Chairperson for the Chia Beach Village Committee, Ali Maulidi, said the deceased, whose body was found Sunday night, has been identified as Juma Azadi, aged 40, of Tchananila Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkhanga in the district.

According to a report from Nkhotakota Police Station released Thursday last week after the attack, Azadi went into the lagoon to try to rescue a first victim who had been attacked by the reptile earlier.

The body of the first victim, Bulahim Molosi, aged 37, from Nthanje Village in the same Traditional Authority is still missing.

The search for the missing victim who went to lagoon for fishing is still underway, and community members and a ranger from department of National Parks and Wild Life have teamed up for the exercise.

Meanwhile, police in the district have appealed to members of the community to avoid fishing in the shores, as it has shown that there are many crocodiles within the area.

Reported by Wongani Mkandawire