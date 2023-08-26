The age-old rivalry between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers takes a new turn on Saturday with the first ever Women’s Football Blantyre derby.

Defending Champions Bullets Women host their Wanderers counterparts in the FAM Women’s Southern League encounter at the Chilomoni Stadium.

The two giants now have women’s teams as part of the FAM Club Licensing procedures. Bullets purchased Blantyre Zero last year while Wanderers have acquired the status of Bangwe Super Queens this season.

So, after witnessing this fierce rivalry at Men’s senior, Men’s Reserve and boys U19 for the past 50 years, the two teams’ fans will be treated to another fiesta but with ladies in the picture.

Both teams are coming from victories as Bullets defeated Red Lioness 14-0 while Wanderers won 5-0 against Evirom last week.

In the Central Region, group leaders MDF Lioness will be looking forward to cementing their top seat as they host Kamuzu Institute on Saturday as second placed Silver Strikers Ladies will be facing Chisomo Academy.

Defending Champions Ascent Academy who beat Blue Eagles Ladies 2-1 last week, face Hungry Lions away at Kamuzu Institute.

Up north, Bico Optical Women will be searching for their first points in the league as they face Gafu Sisters on Saturday morning. Bico is the only team with no point in the Northern Region league after losing their opening two matches.

In the fight for top spot Moyale face MK Academy with the two teams tied at six points.

Below are the fixtures for this week

Southern Region

Saturday

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women Vs Mighty Wanderers Queens @ Chilomoni Stadium

Evirom Vs. Bvumbwe @ Kanjedza Ground

Central Region

Saturday

Silver Strikers ladies Vs. Chisomo Academy @ Upper BNS

MDF Lioness Vs. Kamuzu Institute @ KB Ground

Sunday

Blue Eagles Ladies Vs. Civil Service Women @ Nankhaka

Hungry Lions Vs. Ascent Academy @ Kamuzu Institute

Northern Region

Saturday

Bico Women Vs. Gafu Sisters @ Chibavi Ground

Topik Sisters Vs. CY Sisters @ Sonda Ground

Sunday

Moyale Sisters Vs. MK Academy @ Moyale Ground

Hardknokers Vs. Ekwendeni Sisters @ Botanic Ground