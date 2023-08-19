Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has been conducting demonstrations at Parliament Building demanding Members of Parliament (MPs) to reduce the price of maize to K12,000.

The organization last week presented a petition demanding MPs to vary the order paper to discuss the Maize situation in the country.

In an interview with Malawi24, Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said that they will continue to demand reduction of maize price in the country.

He added that all the selling points should be flooded with the staple food and those affected by the devastating Cyclone Freddy and the drought, including the vulnerable and marginalized should receive free maize.

“We are asking the Minister of Agriculture Hon Sam Kawale to make sure that all the markets are flooded with Maize the same way they distribute ballot papers in the country,” he explained.

Yesterday, one of the human rights activists Bon Kalindo joined the vigils at Parliament where protesters were carrying placards written “2025 sikale mutifuna”.

During the sitting, Members of Parliament asked the Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale to open more Admarc depots so that every person in their constituencies should be able to buy.

Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava Mary Navicha told the minister to consider allocation of enough depots because her constituency is very big and is among the areas that were heavily affected by Cyclone.

Meanwhile, Leader of the house who is also the Minister of Local government, unity and culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has assured that next month the maize will be released and people who were affected by floods will be considered as well as those in prisons.