FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Gaffer, Kalitso Pasuwa has said Bullets will need to dig deep and be on top of their game tactically if they are to get a good result against Dragon FC on Sunday at the Malabo stadium as they kick off their 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions league campaign.

For their first preliminary match, Bullets were drawn to play Dragon FC, from Equatorial Guinea on the road followed by a reverse fixture on the 27th August at Bingu National Stadium.

In an interview, Pasuwa said preparations for the anticipated match have been rolling out smoothly while he also noted that little information is known on their opponent.

“The guys are doing well, the local games are different from international games hence we need to be tactically good as we hope for the best.

“I have played Dragon before on national level however I wouldn’t say I know so much about their style of play,” he said.

Pasuwa highlighted injuries and transfer of players to other clubs as some of the challenges ahead of the regional showpiece but remained optimistic that available players will be up to the task.

Reported by Twimepoki Mangani