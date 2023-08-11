President Lazarus Chakwera has emphasised on the need for university graduates to be innovative and create enterprises and industries in order to strengthen capacity of institutions and organisations.

The President made the remarks Friday at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Thyolo during the graduation of 420 students from the university.

Chakwera, who is Chancellor for MUST, said the graduates have endless opportunities and great responsibilities hence the need for them to put that into practice.

“You have a responsibility to serve your country with integrity, dedication and sacrifice. You have the opportunity and responsibility to do great and unimaginable things and to put Malawi on the map by outperforming other nationalities,” he said.

He said a college graduate is a privilege, a responsibility and an opportunity which needs to be taken seriously.

Vice Chancellor for MUST, Professor Address Malata disclosed that the university will call back all needy students who withdrew on financial grounds so that they are offered the courses they were selected in on scholarship by MUST.

“We are, in September launching ‘Come back to campus’ initiative which will recall back all students who could not afford school fees and were withdrawn,” she said.

Of the 420 graduates, 45 got distinctions from the 24 degree courses offered at the institution.

Reported by Brenda Nkosi